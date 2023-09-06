Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Position Increased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BURL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,112,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $115,609,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4,975.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 462,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 453,250 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 12,888.1% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 429,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,036,000 after acquiring an additional 425,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,878,000 after acquiring an additional 415,655 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BURL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.79.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 0.5 %

BURL stock opened at $161.63 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $239.94. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

