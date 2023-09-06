Braime Group PLC (BMTO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Braime Group PLC (LON:BMTO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Braime Group Stock Performance
Braime Group stock opened at GBX 1,850 ($23.36) on Wednesday. Braime Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,561 ($19.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,000 ($25.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.64 million, a PE ratio of 963.54 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,828 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,757.04.
Braime Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Braime Group
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 7 Best Robotics Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Is Bitcoin ETF Launch A Promising Development For Crypto Stocks?
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Blame Apple And Microsoft For Dragging Down S&P 500?
Receive News & Ratings for Braime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.