Bragg Gaming Group (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) Trading Down 4.5%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGGF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $10.38. 181,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 259% from the average session volume of 50,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Down 4.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.77 million and a P/E ratio of -6.49.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence services including semantic search, machine learning, and natural language processing. The firm offers ORYX Gaming, an innovative business to business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator; and GiveMeSport, a sports media outlet.

