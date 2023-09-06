Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 26,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 5,411,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $561,312,000 after buying an additional 46,561 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,763,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,930,000 after purchasing an additional 380,479 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,739,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,162,000 after acquiring an additional 131,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,068,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $914,917,000 after buying an additional 265,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $226,930.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,792 shares of company stock worth $7,922,472 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $135.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.33. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $138.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

