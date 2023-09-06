Blair William & Co. IL Sells 5,036 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,983 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,036 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.06% of Wintrust Financial worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,489,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,838,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,418,000 after buying an additional 69,128 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $78.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $57.48 and a 1 year high of $97.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WTFC. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

About Wintrust Financial

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

