Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,162,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,703,000 after purchasing an additional 51,204 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,143,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,305,000 after buying an additional 335,266 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,135,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,070,000 after buying an additional 196,627 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after buying an additional 86,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 870,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $168.96 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.19 and a 1-year high of $169.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.83 and a 200 day moving average of $148.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded CyberArk Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.