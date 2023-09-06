Blair William & Co. IL Raises Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,365 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,188 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,962,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

