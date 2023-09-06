Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.43 Million Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6,144.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,745,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,908 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,962 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16,751.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 980,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,409,000 after purchasing an additional 974,449 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,281,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,700,000 after purchasing an additional 872,477 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $70,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHRW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.91.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $88.65 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $114.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.71 and its 200-day moving average is $96.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.09%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

