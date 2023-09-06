Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $442,477,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,993,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,282,000 after buying an additional 3,972,349 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,718,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,161 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,097,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,999,000 after purchasing an additional 726,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,734,000 after purchasing an additional 715,291 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLR. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.93.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

DLR stock opened at $130.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 101.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $133.39.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 378.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

