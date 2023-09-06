Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,962 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.08% of Alarm.com worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Alarm.com by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth $4,146,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Alarm.com by 77.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 16,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,198,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,486.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $292,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,486.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,735 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $522,178.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $58.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.37. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.92 and a 12 month high of $71.85.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $223.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.75 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 7.77%. Research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

