Blair William & Co. IL Acquires New Shares in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 78,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.23% of Thermon Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Thermon Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,062,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,200,000 after acquiring an additional 121,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Thermon Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,310,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Thermon Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,651,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,164,000 after acquiring an additional 78,333 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Thermon Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,018,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Thermon Group by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 873,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,778,000 after buying an additional 412,260 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Thermon Group Price Performance

Shares of THR opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $905.59 million, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.89. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $28.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $106.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Thermon Group news, CFO Kevin Fox purchased 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.92 per share, with a total value of $25,660.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,768. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermon Group news, Director John T. Nesser III bought 1,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.38 per share, for a total transaction of $52,047.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Fox purchased 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.92 per share, with a total value of $25,660.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermon Group

About Thermon Group

(Free Report)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.