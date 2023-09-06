Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lessened its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,768 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 607.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 569,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,277,000 after acquiring an additional 12,287 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 377.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 159,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 125,740 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 114,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of TECH stock opened at $77.26 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $90.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $301.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, August 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $7,068,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,224,563.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

