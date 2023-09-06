BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 96.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 15,888 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 642.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 245 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $352.26 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.21 and a 52 week high of $399.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $381.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 63.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.01. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 1.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COO. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on COO

About Cooper Companies

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.