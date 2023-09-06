BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on UCTT. Craig Hallum raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Ultra Clean Price Performance

Ultra Clean stock opened at $33.21 on Wednesday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 2.00.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $421.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.98 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bill Bentinck sold 9,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $354,082.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,837,547.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

