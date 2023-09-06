BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes $192,000 Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

MDGL stock opened at $184.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.30. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.21 and a fifty-two week high of $322.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -18.66 EPS for the current year.

MDGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.18.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

