BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 899 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,978 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $715,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $58,428.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,195.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

OVV stock opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average of $39.61. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $59.10.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

