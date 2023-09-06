BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 521 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Cognex were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Cognex by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CGNX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Cognex Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $45.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day moving average is $50.93. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $59.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $242.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.99 million. Cognex had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

