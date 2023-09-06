BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 1,420 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 14,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 31,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $538,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,458.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $25.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average is $19.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.16 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -269.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HR

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.