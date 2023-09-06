BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 104.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algebris UK Ltd lifted its position in Webster Financial by 59.0% during the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 567,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,422,000 after buying an additional 210,439 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Webster Financial by 238.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 11,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBS. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $56.46. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $673.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.48%.

About Webster Financial

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.