BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Celanese were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc raised its position in Celanese by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Celanese by 7.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Celanese by 158.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE CE opened at $126.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.43 and its 200 day moving average is $113.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.32. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $129.27.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CE. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Celanese from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.13.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

