BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,364.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $64.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $80.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 47.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $938,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,368 shares of company stock worth $1,022,148. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

