BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 275 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

EXAS stock opened at $82.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.79. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $622.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.14 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EXAS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Benchmark downgraded Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $2,505,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $2,505,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,402 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $126,895.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,552. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

