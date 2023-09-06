BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 1,145 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in V.F. were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 65.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 98.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in V.F. by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in V.F. by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,124,000 after purchasing an additional 187,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in V.F. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Stock Down 4.8 %

V.F. stock opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 64.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.37.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 400.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on VFC. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

