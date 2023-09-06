BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $244,000 Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLPI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,063.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,024,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792,518 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth $129,106,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after buying an additional 1,255,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,894,000 after buying an additional 1,199,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,425.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,237,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,439,000 after buying an additional 1,155,995 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

GLPI opened at $47.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.65%.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $68,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,453.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $68,745.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,453.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $163,835 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

