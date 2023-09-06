BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $182,000 Stock Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WOLF. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 536.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 26,187 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Wolfspeed

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.01 per share, with a total value of $235,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WOLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Wolfspeed in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Shares of Wolfspeed stock opened at $45.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.16. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $125.48.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.53 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 35.78% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

