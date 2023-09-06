BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,938,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $971,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,051 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $78,260,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,147.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 634,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,653,000 after purchasing an additional 583,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of SWK opened at $92.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Zelman & Associates raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $304,279.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

