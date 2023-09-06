BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 50.0% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTRG. Northcoast Research downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.40.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Essential Utilities stock opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.69 and a 12 month high of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 69.89%.

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

In other news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $52,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $326,184.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.