BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 94.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,266 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Jabil were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 25.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 4.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 21.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Down 2.3 %

JBL opened at $112.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.26 and a fifty-two week high of $117.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.12 and its 200 day moving average is $94.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $325,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

