BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 285 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $145.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $105.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.82, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $97.74 and a 1-year high of $136.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.31.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 208.33%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

