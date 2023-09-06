BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Match Group were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 73.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,374,000 after buying an additional 26,902 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after buying an additional 500,418 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Match Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.77.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.36. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.73 and a 1-year high of $63.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average of $40.01.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.55 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 121.94% and a net margin of 14.68%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Match Group

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $400,237.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,483.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,735 shares of company stock worth $444,013 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

