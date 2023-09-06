BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 33.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGA. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $149.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.64.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of RGA opened at $136.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.29 and a 1-year high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.35%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 24.32%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

