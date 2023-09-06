Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS) Trading 3.5% Higher

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) traded up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.27. 26,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 226,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

Baosheng Media Group Trading Down 5.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60.

Baosheng Media Group Company Profile

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. It connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

