Aviva PLC Sells 42,423 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,423 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 590,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 320,097 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 17.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Snap by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 278,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $673,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Snap had a negative return on equity of 36.83% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $10,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 70,213,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,750,618.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Eric Young sold 95,303 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $880,599.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,648,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,715,457.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $10,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 70,213,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,750,618.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,463,627 shares of company stock worth $25,273,101.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Snap from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.41.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

