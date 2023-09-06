Aviva PLC Purchases 1,080 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Aviva PLC grew its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 156.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,772 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,855,000 after acquiring an additional 568,929 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after buying an additional 140,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,966,000 after buying an additional 140,626 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,949,000 after buying an additional 196,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,001,000 after acquiring an additional 126,483 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCNCA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price objective for the company.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $1,339.15 on Wednesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $505.84 and a 52 week high of $1,512.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,373.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,134.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $52.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $45.91 by $6.69. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 60.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 160.36 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total transaction of $2,250,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,287.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total value of $2,250,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,287.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 3,700 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,233.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,023,009.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

