Aviva PLC Increases Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,286 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in TopBuild by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 14,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on TopBuild from $256.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.00.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.76, for a total value of $1,357,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,278,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.76, for a total transaction of $1,357,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,278,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total value of $1,073,698.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,802,333.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,049 shares of company stock valued at $3,337,580 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $280.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.66. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $140.66 and a 52-week high of $307.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.60.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

