Aviva PLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 72.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,159 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Dynatrace by 93.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 14,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 68.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 29,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $1,490,120.46. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 152,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,808,143.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 29,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $1,490,120.46. Following the sale, the executive now owns 152,891 shares in the company, valued at $7,808,143.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 52,944 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $2,697,496.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 127,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,900.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,405 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,032 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace stock opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 97.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.09. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $55.87.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $332.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.89 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DT. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Dynatrace from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.61.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

