Aviva PLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 90.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,031 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 373,041 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 65.8% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Masco by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Masco by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Masco news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,854.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Argus increased their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.58.

Shares of MAS opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.23. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

