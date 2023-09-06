Aviva PLC Cuts Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,237 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Mosaic by 910.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth about $128,142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mosaic by 59.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,815,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $72,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

NYSE MOS opened at $39.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

