Aviva PLC Buys New Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 81,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.79 and a twelve month high of $85.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $543,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $543,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 22,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $1,539,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,415,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

