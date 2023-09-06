Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,415,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.65% of Autoliv worth $132,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Autoliv from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Autoliv from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other news, Director Leif Johansson sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $1,060,314.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,089.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $98.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $103.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.72.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.93%.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.