Atlantic Coastal Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAHU) Trading 2.6% Higher

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 5,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic Coastal Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAHU. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC increased its position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period.

About Atlantic Coastal Acquisition

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

