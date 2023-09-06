Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $8,335,063,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $226,930.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $226,930.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,792 shares of company stock valued at $7,922,472 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.1 %

Alphabet stock opened at $135.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $138.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

