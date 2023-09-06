Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.11)-$(0.10) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.16). The company issued revenue guidance of $163.5-164.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.84 million. Asana also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.42–$0.39 EPS.

Asana Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ASAN opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.24. Asana has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $162.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.91 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 63.97% and a negative return on equity of 121.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASAN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. DA Davidson cut shares of Asana from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.48.

Insider Activity at Asana

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $517,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 801,886 shares in the company, valued at $20,752,809.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $517,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 801,886 shares in the company, valued at $20,752,809.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 507,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $10,160,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,700,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,840,066.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,707,500 shares of company stock worth $36,680,150 and have sold 359,959 shares worth $8,933,088. 63.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Asana

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 47.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 765.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 1,370.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Stories

