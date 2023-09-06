Analyzing Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) and ASICS (OTCMKTS:ASCCF)

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) and ASICS (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Deckers Outdoor and ASICS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deckers Outdoor 0 1 12 0 2.92 ASICS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus target price of $577.64, indicating a potential upside of 10.24%. Given Deckers Outdoor’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Deckers Outdoor is more favorable than ASICS.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deckers Outdoor 14.33% 30.85% 19.79% ASICS N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Deckers Outdoor and ASICS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Deckers Outdoor and ASICS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deckers Outdoor $3.63 billion 3.77 $516.82 million $20.15 26.00 ASICS N/A N/A N/A $172.46 0.20

Deckers Outdoor has higher revenue and earnings than ASICS. ASICS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Deckers Outdoor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.7% of Deckers Outdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of ASICS shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Deckers Outdoor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Deckers Outdoor beats ASICS on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name. It also provides relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name; and casual footwear fashion line under the Koolaburra brand. The company sells its products through domestic and international retailers; international distributors; and directly to its consumers through its direct-to-consumer business, which includes e-commerce websites and retail stores. Deckers Outdoor Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

About ASICS

ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sporting goods in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and internationally. It offers running shoes, apparel, and sports accessories and equipment. The company sells its products under the ASICS, ASICSTIGER, and Onitsuka Tiger brands through retail stores, as well as online. ASICS Corporation was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Kobe, Japan.

