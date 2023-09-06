AlphaCore Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. STF Management LP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 68.8% during the first quarter. STF Management LP now owns 52,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,460,000 after buying an additional 21,463 shares during the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Round Hill Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $280,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,224,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% in the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 12,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $135.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $138.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.33.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.89.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $226,930.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $226,930.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,792 shares of company stock valued at $7,922,472 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

