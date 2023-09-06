Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is William Blair Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,147,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 579,936 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.9% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $533,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,310,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,667 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. 51job reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.89.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $135.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.99 and its 200 day moving average is $115.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $138.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $240,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,792 shares of company stock valued at $7,922,472 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

