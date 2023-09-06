Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,134 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.6% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Alphabet
In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,792 shares of company stock valued at $7,922,472. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet
Alphabet Stock Performance
GOOGL opened at $135.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $138.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.33.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alphabet
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Blame Apple And Microsoft For Dragging Down S&P 500?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 5 Ways to Play Retail that will Profit in 2023
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- This Is Why It’s Not Too Late For You To Buy Meta Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.