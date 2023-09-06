AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lowered its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,401 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $56,213,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 8,663.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,379,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317,851 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $34,200,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,506,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3,353.8% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,766,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.54 and a beta of 1.23. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.01 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -553.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis bought 4,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $50,010.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,028.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Morris A. Davis bought 4,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $50,010.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,028.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $49,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,343.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

