Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock Position Reduced by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.12.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $118.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.28 and a 52 week high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,732.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

