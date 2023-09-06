AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $645-675 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $655.88 million. AeroVironment also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.30-$2.60 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVAV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.75.

AeroVironment stock opened at $95.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.35 and a 200 day moving average of $96.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.58. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $74.91 and a 12-month high of $112.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $152.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.50 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 32.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,136,000 after acquiring an additional 266,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,412,000 after buying an additional 192,305 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,640,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 377.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after buying an additional 113,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,371,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

